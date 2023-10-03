Photo Release

October 3, 2023 Infrastructure wish list: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks Tourism Sec. Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco to name their infrastructure wish list during the Finance Subcommittee J hearing on the department’s proposed P2.99 billion budget for next year. “I think you are doing well in promoting the country but probably that’s the half of it. The other half is convenience and it’s an all government approach. For tourism to really thrive, you have to make it convenient for them (tourists) and it’s not just the marketing. We have to improve the infrastructure and connectivity,” Ejercito said Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Frasco told Ejercito that collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) resulted in the cementing of 158 kilometers of roads this year. She said the tourism department is proposing to build tourist emergency centers in densely populated key tourism destinations in the country next year and hopes to ensure budget for new tourism roads as well as the continued rehabilitation of existing tourism roads under the DPWH. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)