Photo Release

October 3, 2023 Opening PH to foreign film makers: Sen. Robinhood Padilla urges the Department of Tourism (DOT) to encourage foreign film makers and producers to shoot on location in the Philippines, especially in the country’s tourist spots, by offering rebates and incentives. During Tuesday’s hearing, October 3, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee J on the proposed 2024 budget of the DOT, Padilla said convincing foreign film makers to shoot in the country will promote the Philippines’ tourism and boost the local and national economy. ”That's why I'm going to your agency (DOT), maybe we can talk to them (foreign film makers). I'm ready to present them to you to have a new economy in the field of film production and I believe it's a huge signal to push our tourism to reopen (for foreign film makers). In my opinion, the biggest medium we have is the foreign artists shooting here,” Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla said opening the country to foreign film makers will also create jobs for local Filipino workers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)