Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Villar hears DENR budget proposal: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar presides over the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The proposed DENR budget under the National Expenditure Program of P24.572 billion includes allocation for its four staff bureaus, two line agencies and three attached agencies, namely the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority, the National Water Resources Board and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff. “Through our discussion today, our aim is to ensure that the proposed budget of DENR for 2024 will be utilized efficiently in fulfilling the responsibility that fall under the primary mandate of DENR,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)