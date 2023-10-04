Photo Release

October 4, 2023 On Socorro cult's use of protected area: Sen. Risa Hontiveros quizzes Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) officials about the agreement which allowed the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) to occupy and operate in a protected area in Surigao del Norte. During the Finance Subcommittee B's deliberation Wednesday, October 4, 2023 on the DENR's proposed 2024 budget, Hontiveros lamented the belated response of the DENR's Regional Office on the SBSI's reported violations of its Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) as early as 2019. "Had the DENR acted properly and to a degree that is more timely, the situation there would not have gotten worse," Hontiveros told officials in mixed Filipino and English. The DENR recently suspended its PACBRMA with the SBSI following the Senate's investigation on the reported abuses and crimes committed by the supposed "cult." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)