Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Naming PH underwater features: Sen. Francis ”Tol” Tolentino questions the authority of the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) in naming the underwater features of the Philippines, particularly in the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise). During Wednesday’s hearing October 4, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee B on the 2024 proposed budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and its attached agencies, Tolentino said NAMRIA Usec. Peter N. Tiangco has arrogated the power of the Congress to themselves. “I think it is about time that we adopt a resolution or an amendment to an existing law that would authorize the Congress to name the names (underwater features). It should be named after our national heroes or from notable figures who really risked their lives and showed heroism to be part of the Philippine Rise,” Tolentino said. “We want it to be significant and historic,” he added, referring to naming of underwater features of the Philippines. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)