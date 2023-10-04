Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Angara leads 2024 DILG budget hearing: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Wednesday, October 4, 2023 on the proposed P262-billion budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for next year. Under the 2024 National Expenditure Program, the Philippine National Police gets the biggest bulk of the budget with P196.08 billion followed by the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology with P29.49 billion and P23.84 billion, respectively. During the hearing, Angara expressed his support for the promotion of deserving police personnel to inspire them to do better in their profession. “I hope that politicking in promotions should be avoided so that we would not victimize those who were truly deserving,” Angara said in mixed Filipino and English. (Senate PRIB Photos)