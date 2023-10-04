Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Full devolution of LGU functions: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks officials of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to update him on the implementation of the full devolution of local government units (LGUs). “Early this year, the President directed the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) to conduct a study on the implementation of the full devolution of the LGUs citing concerns on their capacity to carry out devolved functions. Can I get an update on the status of the study?” Ejercito asked during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the DILG and its attached agencies Wednesday, October 4, 2023. DILG Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr. told Ejercito that the implementation of the full devolution of LGU functions has been suspended. He said the ultimate solution is to amend the local government code. DILG Usec. Marlo Iringan informed Ejercito that some LGUs are not capable of delivering some of the functions and services that would be devolved to them. He said DILG is looking at the capabilities and performance of the LGUs based on the seal of Good Local Governance and the devolution transition plan that the LGUs had submitted in 2021. Ejercito agreed with the officials, noting that functions like education, agriculture and health would be difficult to devolve. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)