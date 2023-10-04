Photo Release

October 4, 2023 DENR's national greening program: Sen. Nancy Binay asks for an update on the National Greening Program (NGP) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). During Wednesday’s hearing October 4, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed 2024 budget of the DENR and its attached agencies, Binay noted that the agency in its presentation is targeting 25.23 percent forest cover. “Based on your presentation you have a target for forest cover and this is part of your national greening program…What is the total need? Are we using endemic trees?” Binay asked. “The baseline is 24.53 percent and the target for 2028 is 25.23 percent. Is this the need or this is just the target for 2028?” she added. In response, Asec. Arleigh J. Adorable, DENR Forest Management Bureau head, said the government needs 30 percent of the total forest lands in the country to be covered or 10 million hectares. The DENR NGP aims to rehabilitate denuded forests in the country and to maintain and protect the existing forest lands. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)