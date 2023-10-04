Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Speedy processing of benefits for surrenderees: Sen. Robinhood Padilla pushes for speedy processing of benefits due to members of armed groups who have surrendered to the government. During Wednesday’s hearing October 4, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its attached agencies, Padilla said the government has convinced many members of armed groups, including the Abu Sayyaf, to surrender and they have already helped the government. ”They have surrendered long ago, but the processing of their benefits was passed from the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the DILG. It is important to address this. To win battles, we have to win hearts and minds. That includes those of the returnees," the senator explained in Filipino. In response, DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos assured the senator that they will address the issue, as he explained that provincial teams of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) are looking into whether the returnees are bonafide before extending financial assistance to them. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)