Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Tap LGU to improve 911 service: Sen. Win Gatchalian urges the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to tap local government units (LGUs) in implementing the Emergency Hotline 911 service to better serve Filipinos. As the Finance Subcommittee A tackled the DILG's proposed 2024 budget Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Gatchalian said the P26-million fund allocated for the emergency response service would not suffice its nationwide implementation. "Because getting the calls is one thing, but responding is the most important. How fast can we respond from the time we get the call? That's what's most important. And we can only do that if the local governments are involved," said Gatchalian, a former city mayor himself. DILG Usec. Lord Villanueva conceded that the lack of funds hampers the full implementation of the 911 emergency service. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)