Photo Release

October 4, 2023 DILG unfilled positions: Majority leader Joel Villanueva asks officials of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) how they would address the unfilled positions in their agency during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the DILG and its attached agencies Wednesday, October 4, 2023. “I look at government agencies and one out of 10 authorized positions are unfilled. I am not singling you out. I have been asking these questions for so long, for so many years and I want to help. Give me your strategy…how you will address this particular issue,” Villanueva said. He said DILG has 18,652 unfilled positions or about six percent of its total authorized positions. Villanueva was informed the DILG central office has 465 contract of service workers while 1,353 others were employed in regions nationwide performing various tasks. Villanueva disputed the DILG’s claim that some of the workers were already absorbed by the department. “Numbers don’t lie. If you see the last two years (from the table presented), there is no difference,” Villanueva pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)