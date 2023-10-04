Photo Release

October 4, 2023 Exemplary Senate employees: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri poses for a photo with recipients of the Parangal sa mga Kawani ng Senado (PAKSA) 2023 and Senate Secretariat Exemplary Employees Award (SSEEA) 2021 on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. In his message during the awarding ceremony, Zubiri praised employees of the upper chamber for "going above and beyond their job descriptions to deliver outstanding service to the Senate and to our people." Joining Zubiri in the ceremony were Senate Secretary Renato Bantug and other officials of the Senate. (Senate PRIB Photos)