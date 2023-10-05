Photo Release



Bong Go champions progress in health infrastructure in Zamboanga Peninsula: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his satisfaction and optimism over the significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure in Region IX, or the Zamboanga Peninsula. These developments have been championed by Go through the form of Regional Specialty Centers, Super Health Centers, and Malasakit Centers, each playing a unique role in strengthening the region's healthcare system.

“Isinulong po natin ang mga ito bilang chairman ng Committee on Health at bahagi ng ating adhikain na mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng mga kababayan natin lalung-lalo na po ang mga mahihirap, helpless, hopeless at walang malalapitan maliban sa gobyerno,” said the senator.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The legislation was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on August 24.