October 5, 2023 Jinggoy seeks Senate commendation for Magsaysay Awardee Miriam Coronel-Ferrer: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 780 congratulating and commending Filipina peace negotiator Miriam Coronel-Ferrer for being named one of this year's Ramon Magsaysay Awardees. "She is an empowered Filipina and an inspiring figure in public service who embodies courage, tenacity, empathy, and compassion. Her storied career advocating harmony, unity, and the rejection of war, along with her lifelong commitment to the peace agenda, merit commendation from the Senate," said Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security. (Senate PRIB/ Voltaire Domingo)