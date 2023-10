Photo Release



Villar at Agrilink 2023: Senator Cynthia Villar, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food together with DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban and Agrilink 2023 Chairman Ricardo Tolentino led the opening of the AgriLink FoodLink AquaLink 2023, on Wednesday (October 5) at the World Trade Center,Pasay City. The 3-day event is the country’s international trade exhibition in agriculture, food, and aquaculture.

Joining the opening are: Ilan Simon Fluss, Ambassador of Israel; Tull Traisorat, Ambassador of Thailand; BN Radebe-Netshitenzhe, Ambassador of South Africa; Shin Gil Kim, KAMICO Chairman; the FRLD board of directors and co-organizers.

Villar at Agrilink 2023: Pinangunahan ni Senator Cynthia Villar, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, kasama sina DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban at Agrilink 2023 Chairman Ricardo Tolentino ang pagbubukas ng AgriLink FoodLink AquaLink 2023, nitong Miyerkules (Oktubre 5) sa World Trade Center, Pasay City. Ang 3-araw na event ay ang internasyonal na eksibisyon ng kalakalan ng bansa sa agrikultura, pagkain, at aquaculture.

Kasama sa pagbubukas sina: Ilan Simon Fluss, Ambassador ng Israel; Tull Traisorat, Ambassador ng Thailand; BN Radebe-Netshitenzhe, Ambassador ng South Africa; Shin Gil Kim, KAMICO Chairman; ang FRLD board of directors at co-organizers.