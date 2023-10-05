Photo Release

October 5, 2023 Reclamation to affect ports: Sen. Cynthia Villar asks officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to explain why they are requesting a 100 percent increase in the budget of the Navotas fish port when its operations might be hampered by the reclamation project in Manila Bay. Villar, chairperson of the Committee of Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, presided over the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed 2024 national budget of the DA and its attached agencies Thursday, October 5, 2023. “Can you explain to me why a fish port that is having problems will increase their budget by 100 percent? If we will continue with the reclamation, people will be having a hard time going to the fish port of Navotas. Why are we increasing the budget when there is a problem?” Villar asked. In fact, Villar said all ports in Manila are already complaining that they will be affected by the reclamation, including international shipping lines or organizations. Villar asked officials to answer her query on the Navotas port on a later date after they have failed to give her an answer. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)