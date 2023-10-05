Photo Release

October 5, 2023 Resolving PTV 4 issues: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media hearing to discuss Senate Resolution No. 61 filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, calling for fiscal transparency and accountability in PTV 4 or the People’s Television Network Inc. (PTNI). During Thursday’s hearing, October 5, 2023, Padilla vowed to resolve the problem of contractualization among the PTNI employees and other irregularities. ”The Senate is requesting for transparency as to why there are many complaints from your employees, why they are having conflicts,” Padila said in Filipino. The senator said the issues must be resolved for the welfare and benefits of the network and its employees. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)