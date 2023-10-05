Photo Release

October 5, 2023 BCDA, CITEM 2024 budgets deemed submitted: Sen. Mark Villar presides over the Finance Subcommittee M hearing on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Base Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), amounting to P2.1 billion and P181 million, respectively. During the hearing Thursday, October 5, 2023, Villar expressed his full support for the budgets of the two agencies, which he considers key partners in the success of the country's infrastructure projects and the reliability and quality of export products and services in the global market. Villar moved that the budgets of BCDA and CITEM be deemed submitted to the plenary. The panel was also set to deliberate on the budget of the Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) but decided to defer it to another date due to the absence of its president. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)