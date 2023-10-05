Photo Release

October 5, 2023 Bring farm schools near to farmers: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urges the government to bring farm schools near to the local government units (LGUs) and accessible to the rice farmers. During Thursday’s hearing, October 5, 2023, of the Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies, Legarda asked how farmers in LGUs are trained. ”May I know how the municipal agriculture office (MAO) of every LGU is trained and how accessible are the farm schools to the LGUs? How is this being implemented on the ground?” Legarda asked. ”Ideally it is a good concept and that is based on existing law that a part of the fund goes to training and capacity building of farmers who need to be helped, especially during this time, and it is dedicated to the rice farmers,” she added. According to the DA, there are 681 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)- accredited farm schools all over the country. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)