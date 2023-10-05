Photo Release

October 5, 2023 Budget cuts for milk production: Sen. Nancy Binay seeks clarification from the Department of Agriculture (DA) officials as to why the proposed 2024 budgets of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) and the National Dairy Authority (NDA) were cut down when there is a problem in the milk supply in the country. Data show the Philippines imports 99 percent of its dairy requirement, as domestic production cannot meet the demand. “How will we increase milk production from 1 percent with the decrease in budget? How can we attain the goal of increasing to more than 1 percent?” Binay asked during the Finance Subcommittee B hearing on the proposed 2024 national budget of the DA and its attached agencies Thursday, October 5, 2023. The country is targeting to increase dairy products to 3 percent