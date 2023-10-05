Photo Release

October 5, 2023 Catching the 'Big Fish': Sen. Risa Hontiveros seeks updates on the Department of Agriculture's (DA) efforts in going after groups and personalities allegedly involved in smuggling agricultural products into the country. During the Finance Subcommittee B's deliberation of the DA's proposed 2024 budget Thursday, October 5, 2023, Hontiveros cited President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s latest pronouncement on the charges filed by the government against four rice importers for alleged agricultural smuggling. "Maybe there are bigger fish that we have yet to catch," she said in Filipino. DA officials said they are investigating the extent of the activities of the alleged rice smugglers. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)