Photo Release



National Arts and Crafts Fair 2023: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual, together with the Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayad (GAMABA) awardees, lead the opening of the National Arts and Crafts Fair 2023 at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall B in Mandaluyong City on October 4, 2023. (L-R) Sec. Pascual; Teofilo Garcia, an Ilocano gourd casque maker; Alonzo Saclag, a performing artist from Kalinga; Sen. Legarda; Magdalena Gamayo, a textile weaver from Ilocos Norte; and Estelita Bantilan, a mat weaver from Sarangani.

Legarda envisioned and initiated the NACF in 2016 as an event dedicated exclusively to the country's preservation of cultural heritage and promoting the economic viability of indigenous arts and crafts.