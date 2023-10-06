Photo Release



19th Asian Games: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, articulated his deep sense of pride for Filipino athletes participating in the 19th Asian Games being held in Hangzhou City, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The senator personally traveled to China to show his full support for the Philippine delegation early this week. He also attended live competitions, including the recent match between Gilas Pilipinas and Iran at Zijingang Gymnasium, Zhejiang University on October 3.