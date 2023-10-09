Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Angara leads DOJ budget scrutiny: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Monday, October 9, 2023 to deliberate on the proposed budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies. During his presentation, DOJ Asec. Eric Vida stated that the 2024 budget for the Justice Department and its attached agencies, under the National Expenditure Program (NEP), amounts to P34.486 billion, which is higher than the P26.607 billion budget for the current year. According to the proposal, the Bureau of Corrections will receive P7.24 billion; the Public Attorney’s Office, P5.275 billion; the National Bureau of Investigation, P4.57 billion; the Bureau of Immigration, P4.24 billion; the Office of the Solicitor General, P1.409 billion; and the Land Registration Authority, P1.21 billion. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)