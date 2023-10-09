Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Add budget of NBI, Customs: Sen. Raffy Tulfo proposes cutting down the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) confidential fund amounting to P50 million and giving some of the amount to the Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police (PNP), or the Bureau of Immigration (NBI). “During the last hearing, I noticed that the DA has P50 million confidential fund. I asked them what the P50 million will be used for. An official told me that it will be used to go after smugglers. I told them that there is the NBI, the PNP and the customs. So, I am proposing to cut the budget of the DA's confidential fund and transfer some to the NBI, PNP, Immigration. In my opinion, the DA does not need confidential funds,” Tulfo said during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed P34.486 billion budget of the Department of Justice and its attached agencies for next year Monday, October 9, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)