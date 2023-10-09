Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Use technology to address human trafficking: Sen. Nancy Binay wants to utilize technology to address the problem of human trafficking and the long queue at the airport’s Bureau of Immigration (BI) inspection area. During Monday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed P34.486 billion budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies for 2024, Binay said the use of technology will resolve the problem of the immigration bureau against human trafficking and at the same the agency will able to protect the rights of Filipinos to travel without a delay. ”I also understand that it is very difficult to balance the need to prevent human trafficking and the need to respect the rights to travel of our countrymen...but more than that, maybe the use of technology to background check or a software to trace if a person is in the criteria of not going on vacation,” Binay said. ”Do we have that capability?” the senator asked. In response, Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla said they are now in the process of using new advance technology and the establishment of Electronic Gate (E-Gate) in all international airports in the country. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)