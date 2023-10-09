Photo Release

October 9, 2023 More funds for cybercrime intel: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito on Monday, October 9, 2023 pushes for more funds to augment the Department of Justice's (DOJ) capacity to investigate and prosecute cybercriminals. As the Finance Subcommittee A deliberated on the agency's P34.486-billion proposed 2024 budget, Ejercito noted that the DOJ's Office of Cybercrime was allocated a "meager" P475,000 in intelligence funds despite the prevalence of online scams, hacking and other internet-aided criminal activities. He also supported increasing the National Bureau of Investigation's P175-million intelligence fund for next year. "I guess, these are the agencies that we really have to put confidential and intelligence funds [into], because this is a new enemy that we are facing right now," Ejercito said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)