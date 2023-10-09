Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Senate Spouses bring cheers to Pasay mothers: The Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) President Audrey T. Zubiri leads the distribution of some 1,200 care packages to the mothers of students enrolled at Jose Rizal Elementary School and P. Villanueva Elementary School Monday, October 9, 2023. During the “Adopt a Barangay: Nanay on the Move” program of the SSFI, Zubiri paid tribute to the love, selflessness, and compassion of mothers that have become the guiding light of their children. “The multi-tasking moms of our nation are the true unsung heroes… It’s only fitting that they all be recognized,” Zubiri said in Filipino. The “Adopt a Barangay” project of the SSFI, together with the Senate Gender and Development, is part of the month-long celebration of the 107th anniversary of the Senate of the Philippines. Aside from Zubiri, also present during the distribution of care packages were Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, wife of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr.; Neil Llamanzares, husband of Sen. Grace Poe; Maricel Tulfo, daughter of Sen. Raffy Tulfo; and Grace Dela Rosa, sister of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)