Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Dela Rosa backs two-year extension for BuCor employees: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa calls on Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to assist affected Bureau of Corrections’ (BuCor) employees in obtaining a two-year extension to meet the requirements of the Civil Service Commission (CSC). Dela Rosa made the appeal during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on Monday, October 9, 2023 to prevent BuCor employees from being removed from their current positions if they fail to earn a college degree and pass a civil service examination. Dela Rosa was referring to Republic Act No. 10575, also known as the BuCor Act, which grants agency personnel five years from 2018 to fulfill the minimum educational qualifications and eligibility criteria, with subsidiary assistance, or face termination. "Sec. Boying (Remulla), perhaps you could talk with the CSC for a possible extension for them (employees) to have sufficient time to comply," the senator said. Remulla informed the Senate panel that they have been in discussions with the CSC regarding this matter. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)