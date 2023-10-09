Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Pimentel thanks OSG for letting go of its CF: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III praises Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra for allowing the realignment his office's confidential fund (CF) to best-suited agencies of the government. During the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Monday, October 09, 2023 on the proposed budget of the Department of Justice and its attached agencies, Guevarra informed the committee that the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) had initially requested a P19 million CF from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for 2024 but decided to allow Congress to reallocate it to agencies in greater need. “One good thing we heard from the SolGen himself, he is giving up the CF given in the National Expenditure Program by the DBM for the OSG,” Pimentel said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)