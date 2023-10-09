Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Redefining the use of mother tongue: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education's discussion on Senate Bill No. 2457 which seeks to redefine the application of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction on Monday, October 9, 2023. Gatchalian, author of the measure, said the contents of the bill were part and resulted from the extensive public hearings conducted by the committee on the use of mother tongue in the country's schools. The senator said the bill calls for the faithful implementation of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act 10533) by applying the mother tongue as the medium of instruction in monolingual classes from kindergarten to grade three. The panel also took up local bills for the creation of schools in the province of Cavite and the separation of schools in the provinces of Davao Occidental and Zamboanga Del Sur. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)