Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Supervising PDL’s nutritional needs: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during Monday’s public hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A October 9, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies, quizzes Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officials about the meager allowance of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). Tolentino said he is supportive of increasing the food allowance of PDLs from P70 to P100 to meet their nutritional needs but questioned BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. of the agency’s high unused appropriations. Catapang said that for this year, they have already spent about 80 percent of its budget and planned to expedite its expenditure by the end of this year. He also said they requested an increase of their food allowance but the Department of Budget and Management shot down their request, explaining that increasing the food allowance of PDLs under the BuCor would automatically increase the food allowance of PDLs under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). BJMP supervises city and municipal jails while the BuCor supervises the national penitentiaries. “Maybe one of the internal administrative action that you can do is to reconstitute the food committee (to ensure that the nutritional requirements of PDLs are met),” Tolentino said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)