Photo Release

October 9, 2023 Worsening problem of unfilled positions in gov’t agencies: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva reiterates the worsening problem of unfilled positions in many government agencies during the public hearing of Finance Subcommittee A on Monday, October 9, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies. Villanueva noted that in the justice department, out of 26,926 authorized positions, only 22,518 are filled, or 4,408 (16.37 percent) remain unfilled. Villanueva was told that only 975 are unfilled positions in the DOJ while the other are in its attached agencies which have their own respective promotions and selections board (PSB). The majority leader was also informed that 305 positions for prosecutors are unfilled but some already underwent selection process and is awaiting presidential appointment. ”That's one thing that we are trying to look into... there are so many unfilled positions because there are no applicants, because of the requirement. It's so high and the salary is way too low compared to the private sector.... and that's the reason why we wanted to study further this particular issue and find out how we can address this worsening problem that's been there for almost a decade now,” Villanueva said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)