Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Mark supports DPWH budget: Sen. Mark Villar gives his full backing to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and its proposed 2024 budget on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. During the Finance Subcommittee A's hearing, Villar, former DPWH secretary, praised the agency's performance, particularly in improving its disbursement rate and continuation of big-ticket infrastructure projects. "I'd like to commend the DPWH for their efforts. [It's] not always recognized, but it's amazing...the accomplishments of this department," he said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)