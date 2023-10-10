Photo Release

October 10, 2023 DPWH TIKAS Program: Sen. Francis ”Tol” Tolentino expresses interest in the fund allocation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to the Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) Convergence Program. During Tuesday’s hearing October 10, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed budget of the DPWH for 2024, Tolentino said TIKAS Program should be given priority, particularly in the region that has jurisdiction over the West Philippine Sea (WPS), noting the budget declined for the program, from P6 billion in 2023 to P3.8 billion for next year. “May I ask from the good secretary the individual allocation given to the Philippine Army, the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Air Force, as well as the Philippine National Police for the TIKAS Program,” Tolentino asked. “I think they deserve to have a bigger chunk of a pie, especially that area (Palawan)…This representation would be very interested in knowing the budget given to the province of Palawan (for the TIKAS Program),” he added. The DPWH TIKAS Program aims to develop infrastructure projects for the benefit of the armed forces in partnership with the Department of National Defense (DND). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)