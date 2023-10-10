Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Davao City Coastal Bypass Road: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa seeks an update on the construction of Davao City Coastal Bypass Road, which is one of the major road projects designed to support the city’s urban infrastructure development plan. Dela Rosa, during the Finance Subcommittee A deliberation on the 2024 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Tuesday, October 10, 2023, said the road is almost completed, with the construction of the Bucana bridge still waiting to start. DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the construction of the Bucana bridge has already been awarded and the work will start in a couple of months. He said it is about 240 linear meters to cross the mouth of the Bucana river, completing the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road. The project seeks to enhance Davao City’s road network to meet traffic demands, promote suburban development and decongest the city center. Once completed, the project will cut travel time from the Toril area going to the Davao City proper from one hour and 45 minutes to just 30 minutes. “In behalf of the people of Davao region, that’s our pride. The people are very happy about that coastal road... the traffic in the main road really eased out. How much more if there is a bridge going to Lanang area,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)