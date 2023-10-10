Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Relocate electric posts in widened roads: Sen. Nancy Binay expresses her concern over the non-relocation of electric posts in the middle of widened roads, saying that the road widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is being used as parking lots for tricycles and similar vehicles. “I think you have a budget of P2 billion for the relocation of the poles. How much budget do you have for this year?” Binay asked during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on the department’s proposed P822.2 billion national budget for next year. DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan told Binay the DPWH allocated P50 million for the relocation of the poles. He said the transfer of one post would cost around P15,000 to a million pesos. According to Bonoan, the ability of electric cooperatives to transfer the poles by themselves and the high cost of transfer are hampering the relocation of the posts. He said they had sat down with the National Electrification Administration to resolve the problem. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)