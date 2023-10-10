Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Obligate contractors to obtain insurance: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to require all its project contractors to obtain insurance for motorists and pedestrians following several complaints of accidents. During Tuesday’s hearing October 10, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed budget of the DPWH for 2024, Tulfo said he is contemplating of drafting a bill that would obligate private contractors to obtain an accident insurance in every project they will acquire in the government, particularly with the DPWH. “At present, contractors have an existing insurance for their workers but not for the motorists and pedestrians who were victims of contractors’ negligence, lack of safety measures, or brought by poor and substandard project,” Tulfo said. In response, DPWH Sec. Manuel M. Bonoan said they are now coordinating with the Philippine Insurance Commission to settle the issue. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)