Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Amending Anti-Overloading Law: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III emphasizes the need to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 8794, specifically the provision concerning overloading. He made this statement during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Pimentel noted that extending the economic life of roads and highways would not only save the government significant funds but also enhance road safety. During the hearing, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan noted that the Philippines has the world's highest axle load limit at 13.5 tons, based on section 6 of RA 8794. This figure is higher compared to the 9.5 to 11-ton limits of other countries. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)