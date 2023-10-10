Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Asphalt Overlay Policy: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito seeks clarification from Public Works and Highways Sec. Manuel Bonoan on the lifespan of asphalt roads and short span bridges during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on the department’s proposed P822.2 billion national budget for next year. Ejercito said Blumentritt road in Manila has been asphalted thrice in less than five years while three short span bridges in San Juan City, where he was a former mayor, has been completely replaced despite their soundness. “What is the lifespan of asphalt overlay? What is our policy on this? Blumentritt road had asphalt overlay three times and it’s already crispy and as high as the sidewalk. If we can device a way to ensure that funds are used where they are truly needed. One of our responsibilities is to scrutinize projects to make sure that the funds are used properly,” Ejercito said. According to Bonoan asphalt overlay should be done every 15 years while short span bridges should be retrofitted every 30 years. An asphalt overlay is a layer of new asphalt applied over the existing base layer of asphalt on a driveway, parking lot or road. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)