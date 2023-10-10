Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Solving perennial flooding problem on a P1 billion a day fund: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s public hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A on the 2024 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Tuesday, October 10, 2023, grills DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan on the agency’s programs and projects to mitigate the perennial flooding problem in the country. Villanueva recalled that during the recent hearing of the Committee on Public Works and Highways, they are found out that “there are a lot of programs, flood control programs, mitigating projects (of the agency) that would amount to at least P1 billion pesos a day.” In that same hearing, Bonoan mentioned the Central Luzon-Pampanga Floodway and San Antonio Swamp Ring Dike Project as the department’s “major, major project to address the problem of flooding in ⁷Region 3.” The project, which will be funded by the Asian Development Bank, is expected to be implemented next year, Bonoan assured Villanueva. However, in another hearing, the Economic Cluster, including the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Finance said the project is not included in the 2024 National Expenditure Program. “I just have to mention this. I owe it to the people of my province (of Bulacan). I owe it to the people who are still submerged in waters at this point in time,” the majority leader said. Bonoan explained that the feasibility study has already been completed and that the DOF is in the process of acquiring an infrastructure preparation and innovation facility. But the actual structural design and the design will have to be undertaken through a detailed engineering design, the secretary said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)