Photo Release

October 10, 2023 More funds for multi-purpose halls than classrooms?: Sen. Grace Poe questions the allocation of more government funds for the construction of multi-purpose halls amid the rising shortage in school buildings in the country. During the Finance Subcommittee A's deliberation Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on the P822.2-billion proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Poe noted that P41.19 billion was set aside in next year's budget for building multi-purpose halls, while there is a nationwide backlog of 159,000 classrooms. "The budget allocated for multipurpose buildings is bigger than the allocation for building classrooms," Poe said in Filipino. She said the DPWH, as the implementer of government infrastructure projects, should have a say over the prioritization of establishments to be built by local government units. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)