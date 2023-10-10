Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Camiguin runway extension: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri asks officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) if they could help extend the runway of the Camiguin airport to boost tourism in the island. Zubiri, who attended the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on the department’s proposed P822.2 billion budget for next year, said he prefers the DPWH to construct the extension of the Camiguin runway. “I have a program to increase tourism in Region 10, particularly Camiguin. It is a beautiful and I feel it is an underrated island. All it needs is a longer runaway,” Zubiri said. DPWH officials agreed to support Zubiri in his endeavor. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)