Photo Release

October 10, 2023 Estrada raises concern over ‘piecemeal solution’ in flood control projects: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his concern over the "piecemeal solution" in implementing flood control projects in regions severely affected by floods. During Tuesday’s budget hearing, October 10, 2023, on the proposed P822 billion budget for 2024 of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Estrada emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to prevent future flooding, ensure the safety of lives and property, and boost economic activity. (Senate PRIB/ Bibo Nueva España)