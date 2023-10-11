Photo Release

October 11, 2023 Senate scrutinizes 2024 budget of Office of the President: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the Senate Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Office of the President and the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The Office of the President is seeking a budget of P10.7 billion for 2024, the bulk of which will go to its maintenance and other operating expenses. The proposed budget of PMS for 2024, on the other hand, is P883 million. During the hearing, Angara expressed his support to the programs of the Office of the President to ensure a stable Philippines amid the global political and economic uncertainty. “We know the demands of the job. The world is increasingly unstable. It would be good if the country is one of the stable oases in the region and in the world,” Angara said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB).