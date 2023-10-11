Photo Release

October 11, 2023 Seeing the CSC mandate fulfilled: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over the Finance Subcommittee H hearing on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Civil Service Commission (CSC), Career Executive Service Board and the Anti-Red Tape Authority. Hontiveros sought an update on the plan of the government to rightsize the bureaucracy under House Bill No. 7240, which she said, continues to cause fear among workers in the public sector. “It comes on the heels of reports that came from CSC itself that there are 204,000 permanent positions in government, of which more than 110,000 are in national government agencies,” Hontiveros said Wednesday, October 11, 2026. “I understand that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and CSC have come up with a plan to address this so we hope to hear it. And because we are again here to examine the budget that CSC will receive for 2024, the committee wishes to see whether the funding will allow CSC to continue fulfilling its mandate as the central personnel agency of government while ‘promoting morale, efficiency, integrity, responsiveness, progressiveness and courtesy in the civil service,'” she added. The CSC's proposed budget is pegged at P2.06 billion while the CESB's proposed budget is P1.7 million. The budgets of both agencies were deemed submitted for plenary approval. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)