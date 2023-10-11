Photo Release

October 11, 2023 Jinggoy extols Gilas’ historic victory in Asian Games 2023: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files a resolution extolling Gilas Pilipinas players for reclaiming the country’s championship crown in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The first men’s basketball gold medal since 1962 deserves to be celebrated by the Filipino nation and merits the highest commendation from the Senate, Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 823, adding that Gilas’ victory also established Team Philippines as one of the greatest national basketball teams in the region with a total of five gold medals throughout the history of the Asian Games. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)