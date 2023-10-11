Photo Release

October 11, 2023 Philhealth clarifies unpaid claims: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) officials to clarify reports that the agency has not paid its debts amounting to P27 billion to a group of private hospitals. PhilHealth president Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. told Cayetano during the Finance Subcommittee D hearing on the matter Wednesday, October 11, 2023 that he had talked to Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PHAPi) president Dr. Jose Rene de Grano to clear the issue. Earlier, De Grano said PhilHealth might not be able to fulfill its promise of paying its P27-billion debt to private hospitals by December. Officials explained to Cayetano that they had failed to settle some of the unpaid claims, particularly those from the previous years, within the prescribed 60 days due to the process in the system, the agency’s policies or because the claims had legal issues. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)