Photo Release

October 11, 2023 Allocations for SBCorp, OMB, Economic Zones: Sen. Mark Villar presides over the Finance Subcommittee M's public hearing Wednesday, October 11, 2023, on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zones Authority (P249.6 million), Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (P500 million), and Optical Media Board (P68 million). The panel also resumed its discussion on the P1.5-billion proposed allocation for the Department of Trade and Industry's Small Business Corporation (SBCorp). Villar affirmed his full support for the agencies' proposed budgets for next year. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)