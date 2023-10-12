Photo Release

October 12, 2023 Senate Public Assistance Office, Mabuhay Shriners International empower PWDs: In a testament to the power of collaboration, the Senate Public Assistance Office (SPAO) and Mabuhay Shriners International joined hands in providing vital mobility devices, such as wheelchairs, walkers and crutches for persons with disability in the City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro. Director General Lino S. Ong and officers and staff of SPAO led the turnover together with Calapan City Mayor Marilou Morillo, and Mina De Oro Shrine Club First Vice President Edmundo Casanova. The donation includes 10 adult wheelchairs, 5 pediatric wheelchairs, 5 quad canes, 5 crutches, and 5 walkers. Mina De Oro Shriners Club is a chapter of Mabuhay Shriners in Oriental Mindoro. Director General Ong said he hopes the event can set a precedent for other institutions, highlighting what can be achieved when organizations, whether public or private institutions, come together with a shared vision.